Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,985. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $180.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

