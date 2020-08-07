Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,411. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $381.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

