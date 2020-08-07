Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,674. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

