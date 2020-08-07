Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after acquiring an additional 398,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after acquiring an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,252,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

