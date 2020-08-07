Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.51 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 213.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.