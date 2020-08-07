Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

