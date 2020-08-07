Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 279,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 450,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

