Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 919,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 253,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,495.1% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.77. 6,037,747 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.