Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356,193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,171,000 after buying an additional 1,680,572 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,637,000 after buying an additional 1,264,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,957,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after buying an additional 899,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 1,034,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. 18,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,896. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65.

