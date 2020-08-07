Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

VXF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,929. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

