Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 109,856 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 284,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 636,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after buying an additional 40,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 11,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

