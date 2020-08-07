Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,269 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,048 shares during the period. Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,477,000 after acquiring an additional 328,348 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,042,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 517,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.93. 829,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524,781. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.