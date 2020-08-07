Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after buying an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $5.39 on Friday, reaching $294.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,748. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $301.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.77.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

