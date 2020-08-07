Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $38.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,049.62. 102,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,717.99 and a beta of 1.58. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $970.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.37.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

