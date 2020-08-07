Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.01. The stock had a trading volume of 158,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,005. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

