Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 851.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 17,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.