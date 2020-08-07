Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 92.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

