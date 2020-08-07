Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

