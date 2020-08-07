Remme (REM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Remme has a market cap of $3.73 million and $185,207.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Remme has traded 146.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.