Ren (REN) Market Cap Achieves $198.19 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. Ren has a total market cap of $198.19 million and $12.73 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.69 or 0.04995767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00051076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029879 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,140,654 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, DDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

