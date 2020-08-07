ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 6.6%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 259,291 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 71,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

