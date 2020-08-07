Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RENN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,661. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Renren has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

