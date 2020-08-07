Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 224,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.