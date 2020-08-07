Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $10.91. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 774,664 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

