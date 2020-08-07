Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.02. Repsol shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 68,515 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REPYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.