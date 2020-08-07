Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.11 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $98.17. 8,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,627. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.