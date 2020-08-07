Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avrobio Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Avrobio in a report issued on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the year.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO remained flat at $$16.87 during midday trading on Friday. 6,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.65. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avrobio by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avrobio by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

