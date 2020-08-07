Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rambus Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Rambus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.46. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

