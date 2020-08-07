Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet Co’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.48. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,687,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

