Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of MHVYF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $22.38. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.