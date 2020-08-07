Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR):

7/29/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $268.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

7/24/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $285.00.

7/17/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $205.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/26/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $212.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

MPWR stock opened at $282.50 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $282.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.76.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $349,624.00. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $3,642,386.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,243,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,070 shares of company stock worth $17,954,261. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after buying an additional 197,077 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

