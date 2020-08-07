Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE):

7/31/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $88.00.

6/30/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 289,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,359. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 178,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

