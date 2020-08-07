Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kemper Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $62,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kemper by 257.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after purchasing an additional 614,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth $37,195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 30.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,988,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

