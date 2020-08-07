Research Analysts Set Expectations for Leggett & Platt, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

