Research Analysts Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.58). Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

