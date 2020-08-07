Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Continental (CON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Continental (ETR: CON):

8/7/2020 – Continental was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €86.00 ($96.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Continental was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €67.00 ($75.28) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Continental was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Continental was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Continental was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Continental was given a new €92.00 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR CON opened at €82.54 ($92.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Continental AG has a 12 month low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 12 month high of €133.10 ($149.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

