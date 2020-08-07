ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after buying an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $175.52 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,309 shares of company stock worth $4,168,426. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

