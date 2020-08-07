Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

RIGL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,798. The firm has a market cap of $415.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 628,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 165,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

