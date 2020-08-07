Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $345,658.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $345,658.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008669 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,848,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.