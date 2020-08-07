Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. 83,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,379,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,224,000 after purchasing an additional 519,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,331,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 6,956,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,313,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

