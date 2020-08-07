Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.62

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.62 and traded as high as $65.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 170,028 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$366.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

