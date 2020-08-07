Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.56. 1,275,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $231.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

