Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 139,152 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 5.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.78. 169,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,671. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.