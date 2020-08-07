Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,568 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,462. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $81.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.