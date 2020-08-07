Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $24.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,187 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,767,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227,926. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

