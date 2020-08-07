Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.38% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $21,668,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $17,491,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,175.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 378,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 930.6% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 411,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 371,297 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. 9,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,782. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

