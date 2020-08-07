Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 2.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 207.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,690. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

