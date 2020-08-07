Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 36,581 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,814,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,198,000 after buying an additional 1,697,504 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,340,000 after buying an additional 1,452,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,028,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after buying an additional 312,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 1,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,608. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

