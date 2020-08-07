Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

PWV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.