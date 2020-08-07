Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 8,101 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 230,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.09. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

